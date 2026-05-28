In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3