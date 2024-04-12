In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Toyota Hilux, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Hilux Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Hilux
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-