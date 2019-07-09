|Engine Type
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Battery Charging
|6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging
|-
|Battery
|39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Max Motor Performance
|134 bhp 395 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Range
|452 km
|-
|Max Speed
|167 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Visual display
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|₹53,635
|₹NaN