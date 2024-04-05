In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta N Line vs Hector Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Hector Brand Hyundai MG Price ₹ 16.82 Lakhs ₹ 15 Lakhs Mileage 18 to 18.2 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 1482 cc 1451 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4