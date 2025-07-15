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Hyundai Aura vs Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs i20 N Line [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura I20 n line [2021-2023]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 6 Lakhs₹ 9.84 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 22 kmpl20.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Aura Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa1.0 l Turbo GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsClutchless Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl20.25
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 55 R16
Length
3995 mm3995
Wheelbase
2450 mm2580
Height
1520 mm1505
Width
1680 mm1775
Bootspace
402 litres311
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres37
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
NoBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
NoHalogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Dual Tone GreyBlack with Red Inserts
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,23,44310,99,153
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,9909,84,100
RTO
8,86071,046
Insurance
14,09343,507
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,40023,625
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-...
Applicable on aurae-12-petrol & 10 more variants
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