In 2026 when choosing among the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)