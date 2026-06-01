Jazz vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Urban cruiser Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.