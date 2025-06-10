civic vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Hector plus [2023-2025] Brand Honda MG Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 1799 cc 1451 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.