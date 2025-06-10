In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|MG
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4