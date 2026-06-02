In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Eeco
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4