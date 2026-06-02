In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Santro Comparison