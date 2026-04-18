All New City vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Yaris Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.