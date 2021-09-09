Freestyle vs All New City Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle All new city Brand Ford Honda Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 11 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Honda All New City, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.