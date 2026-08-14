Aspire vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aspire Venue n line [2022-2025] Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 7.24 Lakhs ₹ 12.15 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.