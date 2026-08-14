In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Aspire and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs City Comparison