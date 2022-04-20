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Datsun GO vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Eeco
BrandDatsunMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.99 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage19 to 19.5 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
GO
Datsun GO
D
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun GO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIK12N
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
672631 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0219.71 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.64.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualManual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14155 / 65 R13
Ground Clearance
180-
Length
37883675 mm
Wheelbase
24502350 mm
Kerb Weight
859970 kg
Height
15071825 mm
Width
16361475 mm
Bootspace
265-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3532 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
No-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
BeigeBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
NoFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,51,8405,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
4,02,7785,20,900
RTO
20,44129,836
Insurance
28,12133,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,71112,561

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