In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go
|Eeco
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 to 19.5 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4