In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs C-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|C-class
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 59.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38-17.86 kmpl
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4