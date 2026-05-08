In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Petrol and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. M2: 2993 cc engine, 10.19 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2
|Eqb
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|423 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.19 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)