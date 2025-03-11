In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Cayenne Comparison