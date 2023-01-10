HT Auto
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine vs Mercedes-Benz GLB

3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
330Li M Sport
₹57.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
200 Progressive Line
₹63.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.39 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm160 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Driving Range
908 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds9.1 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph207 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53,22972,96,323
Ex-Showroom Price
57,90,00063,80,000
RTO
6,08,0006,67,000
Insurance
2,54,7292,48,823
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,43,0031,56,826
Expert Reviews
4.5 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
On BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine :-Pay Just Rs. 64,9...
Applicable on 3seriesgranlimousine330limsportfirstedition variant
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

