3 Series Gran Limousine vs GLB Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine Glb Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 60.6 Lakhs ₹ 64.8 Lakhs Mileage 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl 16 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.