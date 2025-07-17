2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Cooper convertible Brand BMW MINI Price ₹ 44.4 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.