In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and Citroen C5 Aircross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs C5 Aircross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|C5 aircross
|Brand
|BMW
|Citroen
|Price
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|17.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4