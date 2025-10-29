hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsRS Q8[2020-2025] vs LS

Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] vs Lexus LS

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Lexus LS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8[2020-2025] vs LS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8[2020-2025] Ls
BrandAudiLexus
Price₹ 2.07 Cr₹ 1.91 Cr
Range- 1263 km/charge
Mileage8.0 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity-44 kwh
Engine Capacity3996 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
RS Q8[2020-2025]
Audi RS Q8[2020-2025]
4.0L TFSI
₹2.07 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LS
Lexus LS
500h Luxury
₹1.91 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
815.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V83.5L 8GR-FXS V6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
6801263
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.155.7
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
YesYes
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R23245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barMulti-link with air springs, adaptive and ride-height control
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barMulti-link with air springs, adaptive and ride-height control
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R23245 / 45 R20
Length
50125235
Wheelbase
29983125
Kerb Weight
23902300
Height
17511450
Width
19981900
Bootspace
605430
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
8582
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way22 Way
Seat Base Sliding
NoElectric
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
SilverBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
NoYes
Gesture Control
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoYes
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTFT Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack, Crimson / Black, White / Black
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,16,2502,18,68,929
Ex-Showroom Price
2,07,05,0001,91,32,000
RTO
20,82,35019,67,200
Insurance
6,28,3007,69,229
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,03,3064,70,048

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The new LS no longer means Luxury Sedan. It now stands for Luxury Space. The brand unveiled a six-wheeled, three-row LS concept minivan and a sleek SUV concept, described as a “coupe,” though the shape is closer to a fastback crossover.
Lexus LS concepts break cover: Six wheeled luxury space minivan and coupe SUV revealed
29 Oct 2025
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh.
Audi RS Q8 Facelift first batch sold out, deliveries in Q4
18 Feb 2025
The Lexus LS Coupe Concept broke cover at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 s part of a revamped strategy for the brand's luxury flagship range
Lexus LS Coupe Concept debuts at Japan Mobility Show 2025: What makes it special?
30 Oct 2025
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh. Other design elements include a new darkened LED headlamps and sleek LED daytime running lights.
Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India. Here's what the most expensive Audi SUV has to offer
18 Feb 2025
The recall involves the Lexus RX, NX and LS models, all manufactured in 2023
Lexus NX, RX and LS recalled in India over faulty cameras
26 Jun 2024
February saw multiple new launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market starting from Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8 Performance
From Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8: Here are all the cars launched in February 2025
2 Mar 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Audi RSQ8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100 kmph sprint.
Diwali special first drive review: Audi RS Q8
14 Nov 2020
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Lexus LS 500h is best defined on the outside by its mammoth front grille. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Lexus LS 500H: Compete drive review
6 Jan 2021
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
The Audi Q7 facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
Audi Q7 facelift launched in India: Check how different it is from its predecessor
3 Dec 2024
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers