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Audi Q3 vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs C-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 C-class
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 43.67 Lakhs₹ 59.9 Lakhs
Mileage14.93 kmpl16.9 to 23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1496 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q3
Audi Q3
Premium
₹43.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Audi Q3 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
Left Side View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4OM 654
Driving Range
896 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
222 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleFive-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsFour-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18205 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
355 litres455 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres40 litres
Length
4482 mm4751 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2865 mm
Kerb Weight
1700 kg-
Height
1607 mm1437 mm
Width
1849 mm1820 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraAutomatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
AluminiumMetallic
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes (64)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
10-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
18 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront (Cooled)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,65,82468,52,970
Ex-Showroom Price
43,67,00059,90,000
RTO
4,47,5606,28,000
Insurance
1,50,7642,34,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,06,7341,47,297

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