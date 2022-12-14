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Audi Q2 vs Mahindra Alturas G4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs Alturas G4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Alturas g4
BrandAudiMahindra
Price₹ 34.99 Lakhs₹ 28.77 Lakhs
Mileage15.3 kmpl12.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc2157 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q2
Audi Q2
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
2WD AT
₹28.77 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi Q2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm420 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
15.3812.03
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm178 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
228-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.2 Litre
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
846842
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.55.5
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Braking Performance
36.92-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link Axle5-Link Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsDouble Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17255 / 60 R18
Length
43184850
Wheelbase
25932865
Kerb Weight
1505-
Height
15481845
Width
18051960
Bootspace
355234
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
5570
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way4 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited120000
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricQuilted Nappa
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Lobster Orange / Petrol Gray / BlackBlack & Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,59,90933,77,901
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00028,77,260
RTO
3,61,1603,64,488
Insurance
99,2491,02,853
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,11371,901

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