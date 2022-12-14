Q2 vs Alturas G4 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Alturas g4 Brand Audi Mahindra Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 28.77 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 12.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 2157 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.