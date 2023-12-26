Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsA8 L vs Panamera

Audi A8 L vs Porsche Panamera

In 2023, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.29 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Engine
2995 cc2894 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm326 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm450 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
-Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
-Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - All
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
-Front & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,73,4081,77,32,532
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,00,0001,54,99,000
RTO
13,44,00016,03,900
Insurance
5,28,9086,29,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,17,5383,81,141

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have secured five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests and Bharat NCAP becoming two of the safest cars in India.
    Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours
    26 Dec 2023
    The production version of Lamborghinin Lanzador is expected to arrive in 2028.
    Lanzador fills a gap in Lamborghini's range that is missing sedan and traditional 2+2
    27 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    The updated Tesla Model Y is expected to come sporting a wide range of significant updates on the exterior and inside the cabin.
    Tesla to launch updated Model Y SUV next year, Giga Shanghai to start mass production in mid-2024
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery | All Things Auto
    3 Jul 2023
    View all
     