In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A6 and Jaguar F-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A6 Price starts at Rs. 63.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel. A6: 1984 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A6 vs F-Pace Comparison