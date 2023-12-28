In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Tork Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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