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HomeCompare BikesV-Strom 800 DE vs Street Triple

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power and torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
V-Strom 800 DE vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom 800 de Street triple
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 11.01 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage22.7 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity776 cc765 cc
Power84.3 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L15 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
2345 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1570 mm1402 mm
Height
1310 mm1047 mm
Kerb Weight
232 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
855 mm826 mm
Width
975 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Speed
205 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
70 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
78 Nm @ 6800 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
776 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
84 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel ModeRake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,23,93712,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
11,00,76310,86,300
RTO
88,06186,904
Insurance
35,11334,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,30725,966

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