In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power and torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
V-Strom 800 DE vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom 800 de
|Street triple
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.7 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|776 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|84.3 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS