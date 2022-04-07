|Max Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|62.9 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Displacement
|155 cc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|56 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,37,897
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,16,700
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹11,366
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹8,966
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹865
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,963
|₹2,739