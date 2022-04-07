HT Auto
Suzuki Gixxer vs White Carbon Motors GT5

Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
62.9 mm-
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
155 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,37,8971,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7001,15,000
RTO
11,3669,200
Insurance
8,9663,277
Accessories Charges
8650
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9632,739

