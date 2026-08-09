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SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Super Eco SE 2 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super eco se 2 Urban club 125
BrandSUPER ECOVespa
Price₹ 62,652₹ 91,259
Range70 -80 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Super Eco SE 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2
SE 2 STD
₹62,652*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Underseat storage
YesYes
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 - 1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
70 -80 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
SMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM, WIFI ENABLED yes (optional)Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 21 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Boot Light
No-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEdHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,6521,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
62,65294,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
06,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3462,339

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