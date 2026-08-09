In 2026 SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Super Eco SE 2 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super eco se 2
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|SUPER ECO
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 62,652
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|70 -80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-