In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Gt5
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|100-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|2.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours