In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Epluto vs Avenis Comparison