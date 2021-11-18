|Max Torque
|60 Nm
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|Brushless Hub Motor
|-
|Motor Power
|1800 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub motor
|-
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹71,999
|₹1,02,325
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹71,999
|₹86,700
|RTO
|₹0
|₹8,966
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,659
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,547
|₹2,199