In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Faast F2B has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Faast F2B vs Avenis Comparison