In 2024 Kawasaki Z900 or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki Z900 or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 engine makes power and torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less