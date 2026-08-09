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HomeCompare BikesKM 3000 Mark 2 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025]

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 vs Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 3000 mark 2 Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
BrandKabira MobilityVespa
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Range178-201 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours (100%)-

Filters
KM 3000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Length
2080 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
13 LYes
Height
1141 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm770 mm
Width
702 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s-
Range
178 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
12 kW10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
192 Nm (Motor)11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
5000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
4.1 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
13 LYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Ridig Modes - Eco | City | Sports | Parking | Reverse, Water Wading Limit - 200 mm, IOT Device, Saree Guard, MULTIPLE HIGH PRECISION TEMPERATURE Sensor, GEN5 THERMAL MANAGEMENT ON MOTORAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch, TFT-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,0901,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9001,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
20,1907,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6553,516

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