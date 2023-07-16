In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at 76,848 (ex-showroom price).
The range of LYF up to 80 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge.
Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
