In 2024 Hero Lectro C8 or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro C8 or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C8 Price starts at 32,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT KM Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of C8 up to 30 km/charge and the XGT KM has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C8 in 2 colours. Komaki offers the XGT KM in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less