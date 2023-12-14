In 2024 Hero Lectro C4 or Hero Lectro C5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro C4 or Hero Lectro C5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C4 Price starts at 23,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5 Price starts at 24,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of C4 up to 30 km/charge and the C5 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C4 in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the C5 in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less