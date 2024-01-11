In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa R30 Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less