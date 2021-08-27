In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at 52,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less