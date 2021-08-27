In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the F6i has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less