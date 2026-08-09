In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Vio
|Brand
|Hero
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-