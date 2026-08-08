In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Toutche Electric Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M100 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M100 in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Heileo M100 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Heileo M100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Heileo m100
|Brand
|Hero
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes