In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Epluto 7G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Epluto 7g
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 80,799
|Range
|-
|85-151 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)