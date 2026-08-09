In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Hermes 75 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Hermes 75
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 74,200
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours