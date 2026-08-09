In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Optima Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Optima li
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 63,500
|Range
|-
|65-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|334 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-