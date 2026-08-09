In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|O3
|Brand
|Hero
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-