In 2026 Harley-Davidson Forty Eight or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Forty Eight vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Forty eight
|Nightster
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 10.61 Lakhs
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1202 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|-
|89.7 PS PS