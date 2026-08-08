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Evolet Polo vs White Carbon Motors O3

In 2026 Evolet Polo or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Polo vs O3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Polo O3
BrandEvoletWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 44,499₹ 55,900
Range80-100 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
O3
White Carbon Motors O3
STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Evolet Polo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg120 kg
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
1800 mm1740 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg43 kg
Height
750 mm1040 mm
Saddle Height
695 mm-
Width
400 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-65 km/charge70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Body Type
Electric BikesElectric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Double shocker withdual tube technologyDual Coil
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
No-
Charging Point
YesYes
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Mobile App Connectivity, E-ABS ,Micro Charger with Auto Cut-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah1.15 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49960,847
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49955,900
RTO
03,354
Insurance
01,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9561,307

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