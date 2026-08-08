In 2026 Evolet Polo or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Polo vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|O3
|Brand
|Evolet
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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