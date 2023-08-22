Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPolo vs XGT KM

Evolet Polo vs Komaki XGT KM

In 2024 Evolet Polo or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-65 km/charge85 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph65 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49944,986
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49942,500
RTO
01,275
Insurance
01,211
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
956966

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ola Electric to Tork Motors, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the electric motorcycle segment with exciting upcoming products.
    Most exciting upcoming electric motorcycles in India
    22 Aug 2023
    Used cars like Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, and Volkswagen Polo could be good buys if you are considering safe and affordable models.
    Tata Nexon to Volkswagen Polo: These are the safe and affordable used cars in India under 10 lakh
    31 Jul 2023
    The Volkswagen ID GTI concept looks more like a Polo rather than a Golf in terms of size.
    Volkswagen ID. GTI concept previews a sleek electric hatchback, could mark VW Polo's comeback to India
    4 Sept 2023
    The Volkswagen Polo Sedan is the rebadged version of the Virtus
    Indian-made Volkswagen Virtus launched in South Africa: Here’s what’s different
    3 May 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    3 Mar 2022
    View all
     