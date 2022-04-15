In 2024 EeVe Your or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 EeVe Your or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Your up to 50-60 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less